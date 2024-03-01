Chicago Heights stabbing: Man allegedly killed teen, wounded another after argument

article

A man was arrested this week after allegedly stabbing two teen boys, killing one of them, in Chicago Heights.

Oronde Hardy, 50, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

At about 3:50 p.m. Monday, the Chicago Heights Police Department responded to a call of a disturbance in progress in the 1500 block of Hanover.

When officers arrived, they located two teen boys with stab wounds.

One victim, a 14-year-old boy, was taken to Stroger Medical Hospital, and the second victim, a 13-year-old boy, was taken to Comer Children's Hospital.

On Tuesday, the 13-year-old died as a result of the stabbing. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as David Sanchez, of Chicago Heights.

The 14-year-old boy is still recovering from his injuries.

While investigating the incident, detectives identified the offending vehicle utilizing license plate reader technology. The vehicle was located and detectives took the alleged suspect, Hardy, into custody.

According to preliminary information, detectives believe Hardy stabbed the two boys after a verbal altercation.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office officially charged Hardy on Wednesday. He was due in court on Thursday.