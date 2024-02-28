Chicago Heights stabbing leaves teenage boy dead, another wounded

A 13-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old was wounded in a stabbing Monday afternoon in south suburban Chicago Heights.

Police officers responded to a disturbance around 3:50 p.m. in the 1500 block of Hanover Street where they found two boys suffering from stab wounds. Paramedics treated the teens at the scene and they were transported to local hospitals.

The 13-year-old was later transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him as David Sanchez, of Chicago Heights.

The 14-year-old was transferred to Stroger Hospital.

Illinois State Police are assisting Chicago Heights Police in their investigation.