Chicago native held hostage by Hamas seen alive in newly released video

A Chicago native held hostage by Hamas was seen alive in a newly released video.

Hamas on Wednesday shared the video of Hersh Goldberg-Polin. Officials are still working to learn its authenticity and when it was recorded.

Goldberg-Polin suffered a terrible injury while he was taken hostage on October 7, 2023, during the music festival Hamas attacked.

The then 23-year-old was one of more than 200 hostages taken. His parents are from Chicago and have been pleading for their son's safe return.

"Seeing a video of Hersh today is overwhelming. We're relieved to see him alive, but we are also concerned about his health and well-being, as well as that of all of the other hostages and all of those suffering in this region," Hersh’s father said.

His parents are calling on all parties who are negotiating to get a deal done to reunite everyone with their loved ones.