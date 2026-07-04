Chicago high-rise trash chute fire leaves 7 hurt, officials say

The Brief A high-rise fire on Chicago's South Side left seven people injured early Saturday morning. The fire appears to have started in the garbage chute, CFD said.



A trash chute fire at a high-rise building on Chicago’s South Side early Saturday morning left seven people injured.

What we know:

The fire happened at what appeared to be the Lafayette Plaza Housing Cooperative in the 0-100 block of W. 71st Street in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

A trash chute fire at a high-rise building on Chicago’s South Side early Saturday morning left seven people injured. (Chicago Fire Department)

Firefighters were on scene a little after 6 a.m., according to a post on X from CFD.

Seven people were transported to area hospitals.

An adult and a child were sent to St. Bernard Hospital.

Three children were taken to Comer Children's Hospital.

Two women were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

All victims were transported for smoke inhalation and evaluation, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Each victim has been displaced.

Fire officials said the fire began in a trash chute, likely on a lower level.

The fire has been put out.

The Office of Fire Investigation is investigating the fire.