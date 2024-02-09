Chicago high school offers chance to win trip to Taylor Swift concert

While many people are focused on the Taylor Swift effect at the Super Bowl, one Chicago high school is looking aboard.

Marist High School is raffling off a trip to see Swift perform in Paris this May.

For just $100, one lucky person could win two seats to the concert, including a three-night hotel stay, $5,000 for airfare and spending money, and framed Swift memorabilia.

Only 1,000 tickets are being sold and the money will benefit the Marist Financial Aid Fund.

To learn more, visit the school’s website.