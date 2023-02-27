Students return to Chicago Bulls College Prep after fake threat

Chicago Bulls College Prep was evacuated after someone phoned in a threat Monday morning, according to officials.

Chicago police said the threat was telephoned in around 8 a.m. at the school located at 2040 W. Adams St. on the Near West Side.

Around 10:30 a.m., the incident concluded and police said the threat was not bona fide.

Chicago Bulls College Prep is a charter high school with an enrollment of about 1,000 students.