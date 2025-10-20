Chicago high school security guard accused of sexually assaulting two teens

The Brief A Chicago high school security guard, Heather L. Pancer, is accused of sexually assaulting two girls. The alleged assaults happened between 2018 and 2021 while the victims were teens. Pancer turned herself in and is being held ahead of a Nov. 5 court date.



A Chicago high school security guard is accused of sexually assaulting two girls over several years, according to court documents.

WARNING: Story contains graphic content.

What we know:

Heather L. Pancer, 48, of Hammond, Indiana, allegedly sexually assaulted two teenage girls between 2018 and 2021 while she was in what police described as a "position of trust and authority."

Heather L. Pancer | CPD

The victims provided details of the incidents during a Chicago Police Department lock-in at the Chicago Children’s Advocacy Center on the Near West Side.

The first victim told investigators that between Dec. 1, 2018, and May 1, 2020, Pancer penetrated her vagina with her fingers, mouth and an object. Court records say the girl was between 15 and 17 at the time. Pancer was 41 to 43 years old.

The second victim reported that between Feb. 9, 2019, and Feb. 8, 2021, Pancer penetrated her vagina with her fingers and mouth while the girl was between 16 and 17 years old.

What's next:

A warrant was issued for Pancer’s arrest and she turned herself in earlier this month. She was charged with two felony counts of criminal sexual assault.

She remains in custody ahead of her next court date scheduled for Nov. 5.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Chicago Public Schools acknowledged an employee was arrested.

"Chicago Public Schools (CPS) remains committed to maintaining safe, ethical, and supportive learning environments for every student and staff member. The District continually reviews and strengthens its safeguards, including robust ethics training, oversight procedures, and accountability measures to protect our school communities.

"CPS actively works to prevent sexual abuse and addresses all reports of abuse thoroughly with all the appropriate investigatory departments and agencies. District leaders and staff continuously strive to educate leaders, faculty, and students on the topic and the reporting process. Employees are expected to follow all rules and policies set by the Chicago Board of Education and there are processes and procedures for reporting and investigating any alleged violations.

"While CPS does not comment on specific personnel matters or active investigations, the District follows a consistent process when allegations of misconduct are reported. Employees found to have violated Board policy are subject to disciplinary action, up to and including termination."

FOX 32 also reached out to the Chicago Police Department for comment, and we're waiting to hear back.

Editor's Note: It was initially reported that the alleged sexual assaults occurred during Chicago Police Department lock-in events. This information was misunderstood when taken from court documents. A CPD lock-in is not an event. It's the meeting where a victim's statements are recorded on both audio and video.