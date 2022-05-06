Chicago high school students pitch food truck ideas in cooking competition

Student chefs are earning real world experience through a food truck cooking competition.

The flavors, aroma and competition was hot Friday at the Englewood Community Kitchen.

Students from five CPS high schools pitched their ideas for a food truck.

The students had to use their knowledge in math, science and writing to create a pitch, design a truck and create a signature food dish.

The Culinary Arts Capstone 2022 Competition Event was judged by area hospitality professionals and chefs.

Some of the students who participated received scholarships to further their culinary arts education.