Chicago hit-and-run: 12-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by vehicle

A boy is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night on Chicago's West Side.

At about 7:13 p.m., a 12-year-old boy was crossing the street in the 100 block of North Menard when he was struck by a vehicle, police said.

The boy sustained trauma to the body and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police said the victim couldn't provide details about the incident. However, preliminary information indicates that the vehicle did not stop after striking the boy.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.