Chicago driver turns self in after child struck by vehicle in hit-and-run: police

Updated 1 hour ago
CHICAGO - A 4-year-old boy was struck in a hit-and-run Tuesday night on Chicago’s North Side.

Around 7:30 p.m., Chicago police say a child riding a bike was struck by a vehicle near Foster Avenue and Pulaski Road in the North Park neighborhood. The vehicle then fled from the location.

The child was transported to Lurie Children’s Hospital in critical condition, according to officials.

A source tells FOX 32 the driver fled the scene with the child's bike still wedged under the vehicle.

A witness says the vehicle was a small, newer white car that fled westbound on Foster Ave. Chicago police have not confirmed this information.

"I was walking up to the intersection and seen the mother with the child in her arms and I didn't know nothing happened at first. But I heard the sirens and fire truck pulling up," the witness said. "Just hope the kids alright."

Not long after the incident, Chicago police say the driver turned themselves in at the 17th District police station.

The investigation remains ongoing.