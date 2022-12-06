Chicago homeowner displays flags of countries still vying for World Cup

Another wild result in a World Cup that's been full of them, as Morocco knocked Spain out of the games with a dramatic penalty kick on Tuesday.

This is Morocco’s first time in the quarterfinals since 1970.

Team USA was unfortunately knocked out the games this past weekend, so which teams are still vying for the global bragging rights?

Well, if you live in Lincoln Square, you don’t need to check the newspaper or go online — just take a look at Scott Fecho’s house.

Since 2012, Fecho has been celebrating the men’s and women’s World Cups by tying flags of the participating countries along the fence line of his house at the corner of Leland and Leavitt.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

As Block Club Chicago first reported, Fecho is a huge international soccer fan and former high school player who wants to raise awareness of what is called the biggest tournament in all of sports.

But as each team is eliminated, Fecho removes their country’s flag from the fence, which means by Tuesday afternoon, only eight flags remained — paired according to the upcoming games.

"My hope is just to bring more attention to it. Chicago is a pretty good town when it comes to watching soccer. It's amazing now all the different places you can go to watch the games," Fecho said.

Fecho says he buys the flags online for about $7 apiece, and while he already has a large stash of countries, he may need to get more, depending on who gets into the women’s World Cup next year.