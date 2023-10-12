Chicago hospital's innovative program paving the way for more male nurses

With a national shortage looming, recruiting more nurses is critical to avoiding this healthcare crisis.

In a FOX 32 special report, Sylvia Perez looks at a unique program one Chicago hospital has to provide some relief.

Glenn Edburg is passionate about his work as a nurse in the neonatal intensive care unit at Rush University Medical Center.

"And there’s just you know so many opportunities for growth and development. And helping your community," he said.

Edburg is part of a growing number of men getting into the field of nursing.

"Statistically there are – it’s between 9% and 13% of the population of nurses are men. But we have 4.2 million nurses," said Aaron Franklin, adjunct faculty at Rush University’s College of Nursing.

"But when you think about our statistics as it relates to individuals in the United States, we’re almost half and half. So when you think about the healthcare team reflecting the community that it’s serving. It’s not, we’re not there at all," he added.

That’s a statistic people like Franklin hope to see changed. He serves as the adjunct faculty for the Rush Men in Nursing program – an organization that’s all about supporting and retaining men in the nursing field.

"So we want to recruit more men in nursing to the college of nursing. So we want to make sure that when we get folks, they’re able to stay. So there’s a sense of belonging," Franklin said.

The push to include men in the field of nursing dates back more than 50 years to the Rush College of Nursing inaugural dean. It’s since evolved to an organized effort to build the group, make a difference in the community, and to show the next generation that anyone can follow the career path.

"So students are able to participate and volunteer and go out in the community," Franklin said. "We did a blood pressure and a blood sugar screen last year for men’s health, and not only are they learning more about health, they’re also seeing men in nursing providing this care."

"I know that for men in particular. You know being in this field, we may not have an area or people to go to who we can communicate the problems, challenges they face and go on through and having groups like that definitely helps," said Ming Phung, a nursing student at Rush University.

Phung served as the student president of the group and says the focus is all about inclusion and making nurses feel welcome and supported.

"It’s open to everyone. We welcome everyone to join regardless if you’re a man or woman. We focus on like leadership aspect," Phung said.

"There’s been a lot of research that states that patients do better with individuals they can relate to. So that’s something that I’ve noticed even in my own profession," Franklin said.

"I’m a Black male and I work on the unit. I’ve had really great connections with my Black male patients who often have the lowest life expectancy. So it’s been, it’s actually felt good to be a person for someone else to basically identify with and to trust," Franklin said.

Edburg says that representation plays a big role in his interactions with his patients’ fathers.

"I like to make a little bit more of a connection with the dads and teach them how to change their first diaper," Edburg said.

All the men say the bottom line is they hope to make a difference and encourage more men to give the profession they love a try.

"I get to be a part of people’s lives and helping them heal and take care of their families and it’s amazing," Edburg said.

"I knew that I wanted to help people. Get better on their worst days," Phung said.

"Nursing is a fantastic career. I think we get used to seeing things like the TV shows that kind of show us in this one space. But I think that’s something that folks should know – that nursing isn’t just isolated to bedside care. There’s so many opportunities, Franklin said.