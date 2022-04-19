Chicago hospital to mentor next generation of doctors, change face of medicine

It’s a bold plan of changing the face of medicine to improve health outcomes. That's what resident physicians at Chicago's Lurie Children’s Hospital have set out to do.

They created a mentorship program called "Teen Doc" for Chicago public high schoolers who have been historically under-represented in the medical field.

The doctors say that when the overall demographics of doctors aligns with patients, quality of care improves.

"If you're still questioning what career you want, like this is a perfect program for you. Just to learn more about careers in medicine," said Dr. Elyssa Cohen.

The mentorship program is intended to increase diversity, equity and inclusion in healthcare.