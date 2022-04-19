Expand / Collapse search

Chicago hospital to mentor next generation of doctors, change face of medicine

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago hospital to mentor next generation of doctors, change face of medicine

Lurie Children's Hospital is starting Teen Doc, which is intended for Chicago high school students who have been historically underrepresented in the medical field.

CHICAGO - It’s a bold plan of changing the face of medicine to improve health outcomes. That's what resident physicians at Chicago's Lurie Children’s Hospital have set out to do.

They created a mentorship program called "Teen Doc" for Chicago public high schoolers who have been historically under-represented in the medical field.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The doctors say that when the overall demographics of doctors aligns with patients, quality of care improves.

"If you're still questioning what career you want, like this is a perfect program for you. Just to learn more about careers in medicine," said Dr. Elyssa Cohen.

The mentorship program is intended to increase diversity, equity and inclusion in healthcare.