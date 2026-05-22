Chicago house fire: 8-year-old victim identified after 4 deaths ruled homicides

The Brief The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the 8-year-old victim and ruled all four deaths homicides. Officials said the victims died from thermal injuries and carbon monoxide toxicity after the fire on South Paulina Street. Chicago police continue investigating the blaze as arson while two surviving children remain hospitalized in stable condition.



One more victim has been identified after a suspected arson in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood left four people dead, including two children.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 6200 block of South Paulina Street, prompting a massive response from the Chicago Fire Department. Fire officials said crews rescued several people from the burning building as flames and heavy smoke filled the area.

Chicago fire victims identified

What we know:

On Friday, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the 8-year-old victim as Royalty Ratler. The office had previously identified two of the adult victims as 57-year-old Reginald Lee Wilson and 57-year-old Lisa Brown.

The 15-year-old boy who was killed has not yet been publicly identified.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The medical examiner’s office has now ruled all four deaths homicides. Officials said each victim died from thermal injuries and carbon monoxide toxicity.

Wilson and Brown suffered severe burns and were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where they later died.

The two surviving children, ages 14 and 16, remain hospitalized in stable condition.

By about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, fire officials said the blaze had been extinguished and the scene secured.

What they're saying:

Neighbors described chaotic scenes as residents tried to escape the burning building.

Eduardo, who lives and works nearby, said he was working late when he saw flames and smoke pouring from the home on South Paulina Street. He and his brother rushed over to help those trapped inside.

"We ran to the back and knocked the gate back. I had to pull the gate down to get back through the alley cause I couldn't get in through the front," he said. "It was burning the whole block with smoked up. I did what I could do, and I helped them jump from the building from the third window. I told him jump down and I helped them catch them."

What's next:

Chicago police said the fire is being investigated as arson. No arrests have been announced as investigators continue working to determine what sparked the deadly blaze.