Chicago inches closer to goal of having 77% of residents vaccinated by end of year

Nearly 74% of Chicagoans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as part of the Protect Chicago 77 initiative, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health.

In late September, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the initiative which aims to have at least 77% of all Chicago residents ages 12 and up vaccinated, or partially vaccinated, by the end of the year.

According to the most recent data reported through Oct. 9, more than 1.7 million Chicagoans — or 73.7% — have received at least their first dose of the vaccine.

In data released Oct. 1, just under 73% of Chicago resident had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The most recent data shows that over the past week:

Irving Park and Bridgeport reached 77% in 1st dose vaccine coverage (ages 12+)

Douglas and East Garfield Park reached 60% in 1st dose vaccine coverage (ages 12+)

South Chicago reached 50% in 1st dose vaccine coverage (ages 12+)

West Englewood and West Garfield Park had the biggest increase in 1st dose vaccine coverage (ages 12+) since last week

For more information on getting vaccinated, visit Chicago.gov/COVIDvax.

