Nearly 73% of eligible Chicagoans have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

It's been one week since Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Public Health announced a new campaign to get people vaccinated.

Protect Chicago 77 is a citywide engagement campaign to get at least 77% of the city's residents vaccinated against COVID-19.

The goal of the campaign is to get everyone 12 and older vaccinated and help the city recover from the pandemic.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

As of Monday, more than 1.6 million eligible Chicagoans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, nearly 73% of the city.

So far, the Austin, Avalon Park and Grand Boulevard neighborhoods reached 60% of first dose vaccines.

Advertisement

Seventy-percent of residents in the Humboldt Park neighborhood have gotten one dose and the Brighton Park neighborhood has 77% of eligible residents receiving one dose.