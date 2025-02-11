Chicago indictment: Sinaloa Cartel member accused of trafficking fentanyl, other narcotics into US

The Brief A federal grand jury in Chicago indicted Ceferino Espinoza Angulo, 43, for drug conspiracy and firearms offenses. Espinoza Angulo allegedly helped manufacture and distribute fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin for importation into the U.S. He remains at large in Mexico, and a U.S. warrant has been issued for his arrest.



A high-ranking member of Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel has been charged in Chicago with drug conspiracy, accused of trafficking fentanyl and other narcotics into the United States.

The indictment alleges that Ceferino Espinoza Angulo, 43, played a key role in protecting cartel leadership and overseeing drug smuggling operations.

What we know:

Espinoza Angulo, a dual U.S.-Mexican citizen, was indicted in the Northern District of Illinois on charges related to manufacturing and distributing fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and ecstasy.

Prosecutors allege he worked to obtain fentanyl precursor chemicals, coordinated drug shipments to the U.S., and employed armed gunmen to protect the Chapitos faction of the Sinaloa Cartel.

The Chapitos—the sons of convicted cartel leader Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, who was convicted in New York and sentenced to life in prison—are believed to have taken over their father’s operations. This includes Ivan Guzman-Salazar, Jesus Alfredo Guzman-Salazar, Ovidio Guzman-Lopez, and Joaquin Guzman-Lopez.

The Chapitos have been charged with drug trafficking in other U.S. indictments.

Espinoza Angulo is also accused of illegally using a machine gun as part of his drug trafficking activities.

What we don't know:

Espinoza Angulo is believed to be in Mexico, although his exact whereabouts are unknown.

What they're saying:

Following the indictment, several US attorneys and officials commented on the case.

"Our nation’s fentanyl crisis has devastated individuals and families in northern Illinois and throughout the country," said Morris Pasqual, Acting US Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois. "Our office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to disrupt the production and trafficking of fentanyl and other dangerous narcotics before they can reach more victims."

"As alleged, the defendant conspired to traffic dangerous drugs, including fentanyl, into the United States — and employed dozens of gunmen to protect his drug trafficking operation and the leadership of the Guzman faction of the Sinaloa Cartel," said Antoinette Bacon, Supervisory Official of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. "Stopping Mexican cartels from poisoning our communities with fentanyl and other narcotics is a top priority of this Administration. Today’s indictment demonstrates that the Criminal Division is relentless in its pursuit of the drug traffickers who profit at the expense of the American people."

"From San Diego to Chicago to D.C., we are united to bring down the traffickers pushing these poisons into American communities," said Tara McGrath, US Attorney for the Southern District of California. "We are attacking at every level — from street dealers to cartel leaders."

"This indictment reinforces the FBI’s unwavering commitment to hold accountable those who endanger our communities and traffic violence and drugs across our borders," said Chad Yarbrough, Assistant Director of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division. "Let this serve as a clear message: if you engage in cartel activity, we will pursue you and bring you to justice. Together with our law enforcement partners at every level, we remain fully committed to protecting the American people and stopping the flow of these dangerous drugs into our nation."

What's next:

The U.S. has issued a warrant for Espinoza Angulo’s arrest.

If convicted, he faces a minimum of 30 years in federal prison and a possible life sentence.