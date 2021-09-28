Chicago installs hundreds of medical kits across city for shooting victims.

The city of Chicago is taking a more hands-on approach to treat gunshot victims.

The Office of Emergency Management is installing more than 400 wall-mounted "bleeding control" kits in buildings across the city.

The emergency medical kit locations include City Hall, public libraries, medical clinics and more.

Each kit has enough supplies to treat eight victims.

Ten people were killed and 58 others were wounded in Chicago shootings over the weekend.

Chicago crime reporting website HeyJackass.com says 608 people have been killed in Chicago shootings so far this year with nearly 3,000 others who were shot and wounded.