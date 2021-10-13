Chicago International Film Fest kicks off Wednesday

The Chicago International Film Festival starts Wednesday and it's back in theaters this year.

There are 89 movies and over 60 short films playing across several Chicago theaters, like AMC River East and the Music Box.

One of the highly anticipated movies to be screened is "Dune."

The festival will also be available online.

Passes for the festival can be purchased at chicagofilmfestival.com.

The festival runs until Oct. 24.