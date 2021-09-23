Chicago Jewish Community moves forward with Sukkot celebrations despite vandalism

The Chicago Jewish Community is moving forward with Sukkot celebrations after vandalism.

Jewish people ate meals in the Sukkah on Daley Plaza.

Earlier this week, someone had vandalized the space, which has been put up in Daley Plaza every year for 34 years.

Leaders covered some of the graffiti with a sign to try to make the most of the festival, and make sure people know this outdoor space is an important Jewish symbol.