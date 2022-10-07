Chicago jobs: UPS hiring 8,000 seasonal employees, 300 permanent drivers in the area

A new jobs report shows unemployment has dropped to 3.5 percent — just as holiday hiring gets going.

A White House economic advisor says this means that workers have more bargaining power.

One company putting up a huge ‘Help Wanted’ sign is UPS.

The company is looking to hire 8,000 seasonal employees in the Chicago area.

Plus — the UPS in Hodgkins needs to hire 300 permanent drivers.

We asked a UPS recruiter how she makes the sales pitch during a tight labor market.

"I say, ‘Hey, are you interested in working at UPS? We pay $22 to $24 an hour. Not only that — we offer education assistance up to $25,000,’" the recruiter said.

"Look, I can cite a lot of numbers, but the bottom line is that this is a job market that continues to offer Americans great opportunities and that's a really important tailwind in this economy," said Jared Bernstein, White House economic advisor.

The White House is touting Friday's job numbers as showing stable and steady growth.

UPS will hold hiring events again Saturday.