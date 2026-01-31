Chicago mayor orders CPD to document illegal activity by immigration agents

The Brief Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order directing CPD to preserve evidence of alleged illegal activity by federal immigration agents. The order was in response to Operation Midway Blitz and the recent deadly shootings by federal agents in Minnesota.



Mayor Brandon Johnson on Saturday signed an executive order that directs Chicago police to collect and document evidence of alleged illegal activity by federal immigration agents that could be used in prosecutions.

Johnson touted the measure as the first of its kind in the country, and as a step that could lead to the prosecution of ICE and Border Patrol agents.

What we know:

Dubbed "ICE On Notice," the executive order also directs police to refer evidence of alleged crimes to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

The mayor cited several incidents during the weeks-long Operation Midway Blitz in the Chicago area last year, including two shootings by federal agents, one of which resulted in a man being killed, the nighttime raid of a South Shore apartment building, and several other violent clashes that resulted in dozens of people being detained.

"Nobody is above the law. There is no such thing as ‘absolute immunity’ in America," said Johnson in a statement. "The lawlessness of Trump’s militarized immigration agents puts the lives and well-being of every Chicagoan in immediate danger. With today’s order, we are putting ICE on notice in our city. Chicago will not sit idly by while Trump floods federal agents into our communities and terrorizes our residents."

But, Johnson said, the order would not "pit" local police against federal law enforcement agents.

"No, our local law enforcement will not be placing handcuffs on another law enforcement agency, because unlike the president of the United States of America, my executive order in no way is going to pit law enforcement against law enforcement," Johnson said.

If CPD officers receive reports of apparent violations of law by federal agents, under the new order, they are expected to:

Document federal activities

Preserve any body-camera footage captured during the incident

Seek to identify the federal supervisory officer on scene, try to verify that officer’s name and badge number, and record credential verification using body cameras, including any who refuse to comply

Immediately call emergency medical services and render aid to any injured person on scene.

Chicago police would also share data on "documented legal violations by federal immigration officers" with the public, according to the mayor's office.

Johnson said during a signing ceremony on Saturday at City Hall that he worked with the state’s attorney’s office to craft the executive order.