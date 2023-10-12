Chicago advocates push for Karina's Bill to protect domestic violence survivors

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and local advocates are urging the passing of a bill named for a Chicago woman allegedly killed by her husband.

Karina Gonzalez was allegedly shot and killed this summer by her husband. Two weeks prior to the shooting, Karina was granted an order of protection against the suspect. But family members say he was still in their Little Village home with access to his gun.

Police say Jose Alvarez not only killed Karina, but also her two children. Only her son survived the brutal attack.

Karina's Bill would require all firearms be removed from a home when an abuse survivor is granted an order of protection. Advocates hope to pass the bill during the Illinois General Assembly's fall session, which begins later this month.

Jose Alvarez remains behind bars and is set to appear in court again next month.