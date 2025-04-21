Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man charged in violent kidnapping of baby in West Rogers Park

Published  April 21, 2025 7:48am CDT
West Rogers Park
Nickolas Watts | Chicago police

    • A 19-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly attacking a woman and kidnapping a 1-month-old girl in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood. 
    • Police say Nickolas Watts assaulted the woman and infant before being arrested nearby about 20 minutes later. 
    • He faces felony charges including aggravated kidnapping and aggravated battery, and is due in court April 21.

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly assaulting a woman and kidnapping a 1-month-old baby on Chicago's North Side, police said.

Nickolas Watts, of West Pullman, was arrested by Chicago police around 12:44 p.m. on Friday in the 1000 block of West Glenlake Avenue. 

The backstory:

Police said Watts assaulted an 18-year-old woman before abducting and battering the infant roughly 20 minutes earlier in the 1900 block of West Granville Avenue in West Rogers Park.

Watts was charged with the following:

  • One felony count of Aggravated Kidnapping/<13 Intel Disabl
  • One felony count of Aggravated Kidnapping - Inflict Harm
  • One felony count of Aggravated Battery/Child<13/Great Bodily Harm
  • One felony count of Domestic Battery - Aggravated
  • One felony count of Child Abduction/Father Conceals
  • One misdemeanor count – Domestic Battery/Bodily Harm
  • One  misdemeanor count – Violate Order of Protection

Watts is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing on Monday.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.

