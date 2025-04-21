Chicago man charged in violent kidnapping of baby in West Rogers Park

article

A 19-year-old man has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly assaulting a woman and kidnapping a 1-month-old baby on Chicago's North Side, police said.

Nickolas Watts, of West Pullman, was arrested by Chicago police around 12:44 p.m. on Friday in the 1000 block of West Glenlake Avenue.

Chicago kidnapping

The backstory:

Police said Watts assaulted an 18-year-old woman before abducting and battering the infant roughly 20 minutes earlier in the 1900 block of West Granville Avenue in West Rogers Park.

Watts was charged with the following:

One felony count of Aggravated Kidnapping/<13 Intel Disabl

One felony count of Aggravated Kidnapping - Inflict Harm

One felony count of Aggravated Battery/Child<13/Great Bodily Harm

One felony count of Domestic Battery - Aggravated

One felony count of Child Abduction/Father Conceals

One misdemeanor count – Domestic Battery/Bodily Harm

One misdemeanor count – Violate Order of Protection

Watts is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing on Monday.