Chicago man charged in violent kidnapping of baby in West Rogers Park
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly assaulting a woman and kidnapping a 1-month-old baby on Chicago's North Side, police said.
Nickolas Watts, of West Pullman, was arrested by Chicago police around 12:44 p.m. on Friday in the 1000 block of West Glenlake Avenue.
Chicago kidnapping
The backstory:
Police said Watts assaulted an 18-year-old woman before abducting and battering the infant roughly 20 minutes earlier in the 1900 block of West Granville Avenue in West Rogers Park.
Watts was charged with the following:
- One felony count of Aggravated Kidnapping/<13 Intel Disabl
- One felony count of Aggravated Kidnapping - Inflict Harm
- One felony count of Aggravated Battery/Child<13/Great Bodily Harm
- One felony count of Domestic Battery - Aggravated
- One felony count of Child Abduction/Father Conceals
- One misdemeanor count – Domestic Battery/Bodily Harm
- One misdemeanor count – Violate Order of Protection
Watts is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing on Monday.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.