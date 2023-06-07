Expand / Collapse search

Man shot in the chest in Lake View: police

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Lake View
CHICAGO - A 48-year-old man was shot in the chest in Lake View Tuesday night, according to Chicago police. 

The victim was involved in a fight with a known male offender in the 2900 block of North Oakley Avenue at approximately 10:45 p.m.

Police say the offender pulled a handgun and fired shots at the victim. 

He was transported by fire officials to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and is listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest. 

There is no one in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.