Man shot in the chest in Lake View: police
CHICAGO - A 48-year-old man was shot in the chest in Lake View Tuesday night, according to Chicago police.
The victim was involved in a fight with a known male offender in the 2900 block of North Oakley Avenue at approximately 10:45 p.m.
Police say the offender pulled a handgun and fired shots at the victim.
He was transported by fire officials to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and is listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.
There is no one in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.