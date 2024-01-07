Man fatally shot at laundromat on Chicago's West Side: police

Chicago police are investigating a shooting at a laundromat in the Austin neighborhood on Saturday night.

A 57-year-old man was inside the business located in the 4800 block of West Chicago Avenue at 9:11 p.m. when an unidentified male offender went in and shot him.

The offender shot the victim multiple times before fleeing on foot.

The victim was transported to West Suburban Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been reported. Area detectives are investigating.