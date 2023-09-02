Teenager charged with carjacking 60-year-old in Chicago Lawn

Expand / Collapse search

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago Lawn
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was charged in connection to a carjacking that happened in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood earlier this summer. 

Police say the boy was arrested on Friday when he was identified as the offender who took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 60-year-old man. 

The incident occurred in the 6300 block of S. Washtenaw Avenue at 4:20 p.m. on June 14. 

He was charged with vehicular hijacking with a firearm. 

No additional information is available at this time. 