Teenager charged with carjacking 60-year-old in Chicago Lawn

A 17-year-old boy was charged in connection to a carjacking that happened in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood earlier this summer.

Police say the boy was arrested on Friday when he was identified as the offender who took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 60-year-old man.

The incident occurred in the 6300 block of S. Washtenaw Avenue at 4:20 p.m. on June 14.

He was charged with vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

No additional information is available at this time.