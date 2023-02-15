Chicago Lawn drive-by shooting: Man wounded in leg
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting on Wednesday in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.
Around 4:45 p.m., police say the male victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 6900 block of S. Maplewood Ave. when a person in a passing vehicle fired shots.
The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition, police said.
A firearm was recovered at the scene.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE
Police also say a vehicle matching the description of the one involved in the drive-by was located unoccupied in the 7th District.
Nobody was reported in custody.
The investigation is ongoing.