Chicago Lawn drive-by shooting: Man wounded in leg

An 18-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting on Wednesday in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Around 4:45 p.m., police say the male victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 6900 block of S. Maplewood Ave. when a person in a passing vehicle fired shots.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition, police said.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Police also say a vehicle matching the description of the one involved in the drive-by was located unoccupied in the 7th District.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.