Chicago crime: Man shot and killed on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed early Friday morning in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.
What we know:
A 52-year-old was outside when two people approached him and started shooting around 2 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 62nd Place, according to police.
The victim was shot once in the back and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said no arrests have been made. Area One detectives have launched a homicide investigation.
