Chicago files lawsuit against Hyundai, Kia over vehicle thefts

Legal action has been taken against automakers Hyundai and Kia for allegedly not equipping several vehicle models with anti-theft technology that the city says has resulted in a rash of thefts and violent crimes involving the vehicles across Chicago.

The lawsuit alleges that Kia and Hyundai omitted the anti-theft technology from their U.S. cars sold between 2011 and 2022, while including this feature in vehicles sold internationally. The complaint further claims that Kia and Hyundai misrepresented their vehicles as having "advanced" safety features, despite being aware of this critical defect.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson expressed concern over the impact of car theft on city residents, particularly low- to middle-income workers who depend on their vehicles for transportation.

"The failure of Kia and Hyundai to install basic auto-theft prevention technology in these models is sheer negligence, and as a result, a citywide and nationwide crime spree around automobile theft has been unfolding right before our eyes," Johnson said.

Since the defect became known on social media, city officials say Kia and Hyundai vehicle thefts in Chicago increased from approximately 500 in the first half of 2022 to over 8,350 in the second half. In 2023, these thefts accounted for more than half of all vehicles stolen in the city.

City officials say stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles have been used in various crimes, including reckless driving, armed robbery, and even murder.

"This is about saving lives and preventing the violent crimes that these stolen vehicles are used in," said Interim Superintendent Fred Waller. "As law enforcement, we are doing everything we can to prevent these thefts, but these vehicle companies must also be held accountable."

Additionally, the lawsuit claims Kia and Hyundai have not provided the requested steering wheel locks and were charging consumers for security kits to address the defect issue.

Hyundai released the following statement in response to the lawsuit:

"Hyundai is committed to the comprehensive actions we are undertaking to assist customers and communities affected by the persistent theft of certain vehicles not equipped with push-button ignitions and engine immobilizers. Our dealers across the country are maximizing the number of anti-theft software installations that can be performed on a daily basis, contributing to steadily increasing completion rates, which we report to NHTSA weekly. Hyundai recently piloted a mobile service center in Washington, D.C. (Link) and plans to replicate in additional markets through year-end to further scale and speed installation of the software upgrade. We remain committed to ensuring the quality and integrity of our products, all of which are fully compliant with federal anti-theft requirements. Engine immobilizers are now standard on all Hyundai vehicles produced as of November 2021."