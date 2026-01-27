Chicago leaders move to tighten enforcement of Welcoming City Ordinance after Minneapolis killing

The Brief Chicago aldermen advanced a proposal to give the Civilian Office of Police Accountability authority to investigate violations of the Welcoming City Ordinance. Supporters say the measure is urgent following the killing of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis and aims to hold police and city officials accountable. Mayor Brandon Johnson said additional steps, including possible executive orders, are under review as the measure moves forward.



Chicago city leaders are moving to strengthen enforcement of the Welcoming City Ordinance following the killing of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis over the weekend.

Several aldermen said the proposed changes are aimed at increasing accountability for city officials and police officers who violate city law.

What we know:

A City Council committee on Tuesday debated and advanced a measure that would give the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) the authority to investigate alleged violations of the Welcoming City Ordinance, also known as the city’s sanctuary policy.

Under the proposal, COPA would be able to investigate cases in which police officers or other city officials cooperate with federal immigration enforcement in ways that violate the ordinance. Supporters said the measure is urgent in light of events in Minneapolis.

"Every single day, we work to uphold the values of a welcoming city. This amendment to the COPA ordinance is doing just that. It's making sure that we have the infrastructure and the systems to hold people accountable," one Chicago alder said.

"If we don't make these changes now, I fear for what it will look like between now and March, when ICE does come back," another alder said.

Chicago’s Welcoming City Ordinance prohibits local law enforcement from assisting in the enforcement of federal immigration law unless federal agents present a judicial warrant.

Mayor Brandon Johnson said the proposed change could be only the first step. He said his administration is also reviewing potential executive orders that could allow the city to pursue legal action against federal immigration agents who violate the law.

"My team is working overtime to locate measures that I could use through my executive authority to not just hold people accountable, but to ensure there is a mechanism in which that can take place. So we'll continue to explore all options and take a deep look into what we can do to not just investigate, but to prosecute," Johnson said.

What's next:

The measure passed out of committee Tuesday. Several aldermen who have previously supported changes to the ordinance that would give police more discretion to pursue undocumented immigrants accused of violent crimes declined to comment on the proposal.

The debate signals a political shift following the events in Minneapolis, as arguments in favor of tougher deportation enforcement have become more difficult to defend, at least for now.