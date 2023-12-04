Chicago limo drivers seek increased safety measures following colleague's murder

The limo driver community in Chicago is on edge and calling for increased protection after the killing of one of their own.

Mohammed Al Hijoj lost his life on Sunday night after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds on North Lotus Avenue in the city's Austin neighborhood.

According to a witness, Al Hijoj's vehicle came to a stop before gunshots were heard. Then, four men got out of the limo and fled the scene.

Al Hijoj, a married father of three, was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries.

Issa Shubash, a close friend and fellow driver, highlighted the daily risks faced by drivers providing transportation services.

"We leave the house, we leave our kids, family to provide services to other people to get them home safe … We drive people to different locations which could be dangerous sometimes," said Shubash.

While a handgun was recovered near the vehicle, the offenders are still at large.