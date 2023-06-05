Chicago announces lineup for House Music Festival and Conference

The city of Chicago — the birthplace of House Music — has announced the complete lineup for this month's House Music Festival and Conference, a celebration of the legendary genre.

The event will feature Robert Owens, a renowned figure in the house music scene, as a keynote speaker.

The conference will take place on Friday, June 23rd, at the Chicago Cultural Center.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

In an exciting addition this year, the city's House Dance Party will join the Taste of Chicago in Humboldt Park on June 24th. Additionally, DJs will be spinning at the historic Maxwell Street Market on that Sunday.

Best of all, all the events are free, allowing everyone to enjoy the vibrant sounds and culture of house music.