Chicago Loop stabbing leads to arrest, police say

The Brief An argument in Chicago's Loop led to the stabbing of a 37-year-old victim last Thursday. Police arrested and charged Jamari Bryant in connection with the stabbing.



A 26-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing of a 37-year-old man on Thursday in the Loop.

Jamari Bryant is facing three counts of aggravated battery, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Jamari Bryant

What we know:

Police identified Bryant as the person who allegedly stabbed and injured a 37-year-old man in the 100 block of West Lake Street around 7:35 a.m.

The victim was outside and got into a verbal altercation with Bryant, who then allegedly cut the victim. Police said the victim was stabbed in the face, neck and wrist.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

Bryan was also taken to the hospital for an injury to his arm.

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly what led to the altercation.

What's next:

He is expected to appear in court for a detention hearing on Saturday.