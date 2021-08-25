Chicago man, 19, charged with attempted murder, driving a stolen vehicle

article

A 19-year-old Irving Park man was charged with attempted first-degree murder Tuesday.

Alexandru Mihai faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance.

Mihai was identified by police as the suspect who was wanted for aggravated battery with a firearm.

The victim was a 25-year-old man. The incident occurred in the 4200 block of North Western Avenue Tuesday.

Mihai was also in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Chicago police arrested Mihai Tuesday and he was charged accordingly.

No additional information was made available.