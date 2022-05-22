Chicago man, 22, charged after allegedly exchanging gunfire with off-duty Cook County sheriff's deputy

A 22-year-old man has been charged after firing shots in the direction of an off-duty Cook County sheriff's officer near Millennium Park Friday night.

Jordan Jackson, of Chicago, has been charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault using a firearm to a peace officer, one felony count of possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon in public and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOCCA/FOID.

According to police, Jackson allegedly tried to enter Millennium park at about 7:20 p.m. Friday in the first block of East Monroe Street but refused to be checked by a metal-detecting wand at the entry point, Chicago police said.

He then allegedly jumped a fence to gain entry and as security approached, he pulled out his gun and fired, police said. An off-duty Cook County sheriff’s officer, working as a security guard, returned fire.

Jackson was shot and fled on foot.

He was caught and taken into custody in the 300 block of East Riverwalk, police said, then taken to a nearby hospital.