Chicago man, 29, arrested for murder in West Side shooting: CPD

A 29-year-old Chicago man is behind bars following a deadly shooting on the city’s West Side.

Ashanti Randolph was arrested Oct. 7 on one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated assault/discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle, according to Chicago police.

Randolph was identified as a suspect in a shooting that occurred Sept. 1 in the 1000 block of W. Lake Street, where a 34-year-old man was shot and killed, police said.

The victim’s identity has not been released, and further details about the shooting are unknown.

Randolph was taken into custody without incident. He is expected to appear in court on Oct. 9 for a detention hearing.