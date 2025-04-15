Chicago man is 2nd person arrested in fatal suburban shooting of Terrell Johnson: police

The Brief Mark A. Bell, 29, of Chicago was arrested April 14 in connection with the shooting death of Terrell Johnson in May 2024. Bell faces multiple felony charges, including first-degree murder and home invasion, and is now in Will County custody. He is the second person charged in the case, joining Carla L. Williams, arrested in July 2024.



A second arrest has been made in the May 2024 shooting death of Terrell Johnson in Bolingbrook, authorities announced Tuesday.

What we know:

Mark Bell, 29, of Chicago, was taken into custody on April 14 by the Will County Fugitive Warrants Unit in connection with Johnson’s death.

Bell is facing a range of charges, including three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of home invasion, and several additional attempted robbery and burglary felony charges.

Dig deeper:

Bell was arrested in Chicago on a Will County arrest warrant and transported to the Bolingbrook Police Department for booking. He is now being held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

Bell is the second person arrested in this case. Carla Williams, 28, of Atlanta, was arrested on July 11, 2024, in Rockford and charged with first-degree murder.

Bell and Williams

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on May 16, 2024, when Bolingbrook police responded to a shooting at 505 Preston Drive. Officers found 38-year-old Terrell Johnson with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

The motive for the shooting is unclear. Authorities previously said the incident appeared to involve acquaintances and was not a random act.

What's next:

Both Bell and Williams are being held in Will County as the case remains under investigation.

Bolingbrook Police Chief Mike Rompa thanked the Will County Fugitive Warrants Unit for their help in arresting Bell and commended his detectives for their continued work in the case.