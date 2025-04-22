Chicago man accused of burglarizing suburban cancer treatment center

The Brief Leon Walker is charged with burglary after allegedly being found inside a suburban cancer treatment center. Police say he had cash, credit cards, gift cards, and tools when arrested. Investigators believe Walker stayed inside the center over the weekend without permission.



A Chicago man is facing felony charges after Cook County Sheriff’s Police say they found him inside a cancer treatment center in the suburbs, surrounded by stolen items and wearing a facility t-shirt.

What we know:

Leon Walker, 23, was arrested around 7 a.m. Monday after officers responded to a burglary in progress at the Illinois Cancer Specialists Center in unincorporated Maine Township.

When officers arrived, they found Walker inside the building with a screwdriver, cash, 14 gift cards, three company credit cards, and wearing clothing from the facility, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Walker was not a patient or employee. Detectives believe he entered the building sometime over the weekend and had been staying inside. The items found with him were confirmed by staff to belong to the center.

Leon Walker

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said how Walker got into the building.

What's next:

Walker is charged with burglary and possession of burglary tools.

He appeared in court Tuesday at the Skokie Courthouse, where a judge released him pending trial. His next court hearing is scheduled for May 28.