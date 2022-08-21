Chicago man accused of carjacking 3 victims in separate instances, shooting one victim in the leg

article

A Chicago man is accused of carjacking three different victims, shooting one of them, on multiple different days.

Jamari Edwards, 20, faces one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge firearm, one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking/discharging a firearm and two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking.

According to Chicago police, Edwards allegedly carjacked three people on multiple different dates.

During one of the carjackings, Edwards allegedly shot a 28-year-old man in the leg.

Edwards was arrested Friday and charged accordingly.