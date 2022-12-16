Man accused of forcing his way into Cook County home, striking victims with piece of lumber

article

A Chicago man is accused of forcing his way into a home in unincorporated Stickney Wednesday and striking a man and woman with a piece of lumber.

At about 1 p.m., Cook County Sheriff's police responded to the 7100 block of West 74th Street for a report of a home invasion.

Officers were given a description of the offender, and a person matching that description was found outside the victims' residence and intoxicated, the sheriff's office said.

With help from the Bridgeview Police Department, the suspect was taken into custody.

While investigating, detectives learned that a 66-year-old victim answered his front door, thinking it was another relative.

Instead, it was a man he did not know, who was allegedly holding a piece of lumber.

When the victim tried to shut the door, the man, later identified as 35-year-old Alexander Villamil, forced his way in and struck the victim with the lumber in his hand, police said.

A 20-year-old woman who resides in the home was also battered by Villamil, the sheriff's office said.

Villamil was charged with home invasion Thursday and his bond was set at $100,000.

Villamil is also on probation for bank robbery.