Chicago man accused of shooting 2 people in South Chicago: police

A Chicago man is accused of shooting two people in South Chicago in May.

Joshua Lacy, 29, is charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of armed habitual criminal.

On May 1, police responded to a shotspotter call around 11:17 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Commercial Avenue and found two men with gunshot wounds.

A 35-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen and leg. Another man, 32, was shot twice in the lower back and once in the calf, police said.

They were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were listed in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Lacy was arrested Friday in connection with the shooting, and charged accordingly.

No additional information was made available by police.

