Two men found shot in South Chicago

Two men were shot Sunday night in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Police responded to a shotspotter call around 11:17 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Commercial Avenue and found two men with gunshot wounds.

A 35-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen and leg. Another man, 33, was shot twice in the lower back and once in the calf, police said.

They were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were listed in good condition.

Police said the victims were uncooperative and refused to answer questions.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.