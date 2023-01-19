Chicago man accused of trying to disarm off-duty cop during attempted robbery

A Chicago man is accused of trying to disarm an off-duty cop during an apparent robbery Wednesday afternoon.

Leevon Smith, 39, faces one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place and one felony count of attempted robbery.

At about 12:53 p.m. Wednesday, an off-duty Chicago police officer interrupted an apparent robbery in front of an apartment building in the 1300 block of West 90th Street, police said.

The officer produced their firearm, announced they were with the department and attempted to intervene.

In a neighbor’s surveillance video, you see the officer begin to allegedly walk past Smith who then appears to grab her and they begin to struggle with one another.

Chicago police report there was a struggle over the officer's weapon, and Smith was struck by gunfire.

He was then transported to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn in serious condition. The officer was transported to an area hospital for observation.

Smith was arrested and charged accordingly.