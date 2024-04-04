Chicago man allegedly carjacked another man at gunpoint in Gage Park last summer

A Chicago man is accused of carjacking another man at gunpoint last summer in Gage Park.

Darnell Magsby, 19, is charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

According to police, Magsby allegedly took a vehicle from a 29-year-old man at gunpoint in the 5800 block of South Maplewood Avenue on June 6, 2023.

On Wednesday, the Vehicular Task Force arrested Magsby in the 2600 block of South California Avenue and charged him accordingly.

His detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday.