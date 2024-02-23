Chicago man charged in armed robbery spree

article

A Chicago man has been charged in connection with four armed robberies hours apart last December on the North Side.

Anthony Wilson, 23, allegedly held up two women at gunpoint on Dec. 30 in the 3200 block of West Lawrence Avenue in Albany Park, according to police. Less than two hours later, Wilson was accused of robbing a 21-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man in the 5600 block of North Ridge Avenue.

Wilson was arrested Thursday in the Lawndale neighborhood. He was charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

Wilson has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.

No further information was immediately available.