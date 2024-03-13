Chicago man arrested 20 minutes after allegedly battering another man with a deadly weapon

article

A Chicago man is accused of battering another man with a deadly weapon this week.

Gerald Davis, 65, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon and one felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

At about 2 a.m. Tuesday, Davis allegedly used a deadly weapon to seriously injure a 61-year-old man in the 800 block of West 84th Street, police said.

Chicago police responded to the scene around 2:26 a.m. and arrested Davis. He was placed in custody and charged accordingly.

The battery occurred in the same block where Davis resides in the Gresham neighborhood. However, it is unknown whether the suspect and the victim knew each other before this incident.

No additional information has been released at this time.