Chicago man arrested 40 minutes after allegedly robbing man downtown

A Chicago man is accused of robbing a man in the Loop Thursday morning.

William McGee, 24, faces one felony count of robbery.

Just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, McGee allegedly took property from a 36-year-old man in the 300 block of South State Street. Police said other offenders were also involved in the robbery.

About 40 minutes later, members of the Chicago Police Department arrested McGee and placed him in custody.

His detention hearing was scheduled for Friday.