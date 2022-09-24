Chicago man arrested after he's found with stolen catalytic converters, guns in Arlington Heights

article

Arlington Heights police said they have arrested a Chicago man for catalytic converter theft.

Terrell L. Davidson, 29, was found early Saturday morning when Arlington Heights police said they interrupted a "catalytic converter theft in progress."

Davidson was in a 2018 Jaguar that was chased by officers from a condo complex on East Central Road around 4:30 a.m. The car crashed a short distance away and Davidson was captured.

The Jaguar had been stolen from Chicago. The Florida license plate on the car had been stolen from the Moline area.

Arlington Heights police said they found nine stolen catalytic converters and three loaded Glock handguns, each with an extended magazine (one with a laser sight) along with lift and power tools used to steal catalytic converters