Chicago man arrested for allegedly selling drugs in Naperville

A Chicago man was arrested this month for allegedly selling drugs in Naperville.

Eugene Walker, 33, faces charges of unlawful possession of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.

Earlier this month, the Naperville Police Department received reports about suspected drug sales near Route 59 and Pebblewood Lane.

Detectives saw Walker heading toward a building in the Pebblewood Lane area. When they approached him, they allegedly found that he had 125 grams of suspected cocaine and 44 grams of a mix of heroin and fentanyl on him.

Walker was subsequently arrested and taken to the DuPage County Jail.

No additional information was released.